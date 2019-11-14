Customers left in the dark in supermarket car park in Aylesbury

Shoppers in Aylesbury have raised concerns about the car park at the Tesco on Tring Road in Aylesbury being unlit at night time, claiming it is unsafe for pedestrians.

One Tesco customer, Su Smith, told us that she has been complaining about it for over a year. She said that each time she informs the duty manager the response she gets is that the store manager will be informed, but that nothing happens thereafter.

Lights turned off at night time at Tesco in Aylesbury despite the store being open

In a recent email to Tesco, which Ms Smith has shared with us, she wrote:

“It is frightening to walk into the store after dark as drivers cannot see pedestrians and I've almost been hit by a car. It is equally frightening to drive in as I don't want to hit anyone.

“Over a year ago, I first complained in writing via the Tesco Twitter account. They promised to bring it to the attention of store management. Again, nothing was done. This year, I've repeatedly sent them photos of the car park in darkness showing that walkways and crossing points are in darkness and still nothing is done.”

Other people have been taking to Twitter to share similar experiences. One user replied in response to a post about the lights not being on in the car park at the Tesco on Tring Road:

Pedestrian crossing in almost total darkness at the Tring Road Tesco

“I hate going to Tring Road at night. It's so often I choose not to go anymore.”

Another said:

“Lights are still off. I nearly got splatted on the crossing...”

We asked Tesco about this and they said they were unaware of a long term issue but provided the following statement:

“We have been experiencing an electrical fault in our car park over the past few days, but we’re pleased to say it has been resolved and our car park will now be lit as normal. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”