David Morgan selected as Labour Party candidate for Buckingham at the next general election

The Buckingham branch of the Labour Party have announced David Morgan as their candidate for next month's general election.

Mr Morgan is a Buckinghamshire man who has spent his life campaigning in the local community, and internationally, for social justice.

David Morgan, the Labour Party candidate for the Buckingham seat at next month's general election

He is a former lecturer in Constitutional Law and Politics and currently presents a show called “Platform MK” for Milton Keynes based community radio station Secklow 105.5FM.

Mr Morgan said: "Buckingham needs a brighter and more hopeful vision for the future and for our children.

"This election is about values and what sort of society do we want to create.

"One based on justice and fairness for all, or one based on low wages for the many and low taxes for the few?

"One based on protecting our environment and the most vulnerable in society, or one based on protecting privilege?

“Labour remains the main voice of opposition, of hope against the same tired Tory policies that bring despair to so many people.

“I want to give a voice to Buckingham’s silent majority.

"14 years without a vote, without a voice, 14 years of austerity, of hurt.

"This election is our chance to stand up and reject the politics of division and poverty.

"It is time to decide who we are as a community – do we want a society that works for the many or just the few.

"Now is the time for real change.”

Mr Morgan, who lives in Milton Keynes, is a former Open University tutor who mixed teaching and research with work for members of both Houses of Parliament and the European Parliament.

He has previously served as a county councillor in Northamptonshire and is a member of Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe Parish Council.

Mr Morgan has also campaigned in the United States, where he has closely observed the rise of Donald Trump.

He claims there are parallels between the Republican and Conservative Parties, adding that he believes they both undermine integrity, public services, environmental protection, and the rights of working people.

He is a passionate believer in the role of an MP in scrutinising government.

Maxine Myatt, acting chair of the Buckingham constituency Labour Party said: “David is a life-long member of the Labour Party, who knows this area, and the issues that concern the people of Buckingham.

"He is an experienced campaigner whose integrity and character will be respected by the voters.

“I am excited at the campaign ahead.

"It has been 14 years since the people of Buckingham have had a real electoral choice.

"We represent the voice of the silent majority who have suffered years of austerity.

"We need real change - David Morgan will be the voice of the many not the few.”

Other confirmed candidates for the seat are Greg Smith (Conservative), Stephen Dorrell (Liberal Democrat), Andrew Bell (Brexit Party) and Michael Sheppard (Green Party).

Prospective candidates have until 4pm on November 14 to register if they wish to contest the seat.

The final deadline to register to vote for the election, which you can do by visiting the Government website, is midnight on November 26.

Polling day is Thursday December 12.