Deadline for Aylesbury mayor's awards nominations fast approaching

Here's a reminder that Aylesbury residents are invited to nominate individuals, organisations or businesses for the Town Mayor's Awards - and the deadline is only 12 weeks away.

Winners and their guest will be invited by Mayor Councillor Mike Smith to the Annual Mayor Making Reception in June 2020 to receive their awards.

Aylesbury Town Mayor Councillor Mike Smith

The nominee must live, work, study in or contribute to the Parish of Aylesbury Town. You cannot nominate yourself (except for the Employer of the Year award). Nominations submitted anonymously or for serving Councillors will not be considered.

The closing date for you nominations is 31 March 2020.

Here are the award categories for which you can make nominations:

Lifetime Achievement

Someone who has made a significant contribution to the community over an extended period of time (this can be awarded posthumously)

Sporting Achievement

Someone of any age who has shown great dedication to their sport e.g. a player, team, coach

Volunteer of the Year

An individual who has worked tirelessly for the good of our community

Service with a Smile

A business or individual that consistently provides a faultless and friendly service

Youth Award (up to 18 Years)

Recognises an individual or group of young people aged 18 or under, who have made a positive contribution to their local community. Nominations would be for exceptional young people who have helped others or shown outstanding commitment in improving their community.

Employer of the Year

A local employer that has gone the extra mile to the benefit of its employees and the wider community e.g. supporting community initiatives, offering opportunities and practicing sustainability (employers can nominate themselves for this award).

To nominate please complete the online form or download it and return it to s.carpenter@aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

Winners will be notified by the 1 May 2020.