Democracy returns to Buckingham as votes cast in 2019 general election

Voters in the Buckingham constituency had the chance to vote for all major parties for the first time in 14 years in today's general election, the first held in December for 96 years.

It is the first time since 2005 that all the major parties have stood in this seat because former constituency MP, John Bercow, has been the Speaker of the House of Commons, meaning the main parties have abided by tradition and not stood against him.

Preparations take place at the Aylesbury Vale District Council offices ahead of tonight's election count

The Buckingham Advertiser will be at the count for the Buckingham constituency, which is taking place at the Aylesbury Vale District Council offices.

The result is expected sometime between 4am and 5.30am and you will be able to follow the result and reaction as it happens via this website or by following reporter Neil Shefferd on Twitter - @neilnews91

The candidates that contested the election in Buckingham are Greg Smith (Conservative), David Morgan (Labour), Stephen Dorrell (Lib Dem), Ned Thompson (Independent), Antonio Vitiello (English Democrat) and Andrew Bell (Brexit Party).

All candidates have had the chance to meet their prospective constituents, with four hustings events having been held throughout the area, in Winslow, Buckingham, Haddenham and Princes Risborough over the past couple of weeks.

Buckingham has had a Conservative MP since 1970 when Bill Benyon took the seat from Labour’s Robert Maxwell.