Dinner dance celebrates 100 years of the Royal British Legion in Buckinghamshire

The Royal British Legion in Buckinghamshire is celebrating the charity's centenary with a dinner dance at Princes Risborough Golf Club at 7pm on Saturday, October 9.

The event is part of a programme of events that have been taking place across the UK all year to mark the RBL 100th anniversary, including wreath layings for the RBL’s official birthday in May and the release of a special edition commemorative book.

On May 15 1921, a wreath was laid at the base of the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall, as four national organisations for ex-serviceman joined together to create the British Legion, with the aim of fighting for the rights of those who had served.

Dignitaries at the RBL Bucks Burns Night supper in 2020

Between the two world wars, the RBL lobbied the government to provide for those who had been injured, disabled, widowed or orphaned as a result of active service.

As the UK's biggest armed forces charity, the RBL is still dedicated to supporting the needs of the armed forces community, past and present and their families.

At the Princes Risborough celebration, guests will be treated to a three-course meal from 7.15pm and a musical performance by Aylesbury-based former policeman turned musician, Ashley Webber.

There will also be a raffle and auction, with prizes including restaurant vouchers. All proceeds will go to the Royal British Legion Buckinghamshire County.

VIP guestswill include the Lord Lieutenant of Bucks and the RBL’s national chairman, Una Cleminson. There will be a presentation to thank the Lord Lieutenant for his work and support over the years and Una will give a speech about the charity's next 100 years.

Community fundraiser Poonam Vaja said: “I am very pleased that we are able to host this event, not only to celebrate our proud heritage and a century of the Royal British Legion supporting the armed forces community, but to look forward to the next 100 years, alongside the community of Buckinghamshire.”