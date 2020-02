Buckinghamshire Railway Centre in Quainton held a Dinosaur Day on Sunday 23 February aimed at dinosaur-mad kids.

The Railway Centre ran four live theatrical shows throughout the day offering the chance to get up close and personal with prehistoric creatures such as the infamous tyrannosaurus rex and the spinosaurus.

A T-Rex approaches the crowd

The event was a sell out and the centre now say they hope to have another one later in the year. Keep an eye on their website for future events bucksrailcentre.org.

Child strokes a dinosaur!

Dinosaur day at the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre