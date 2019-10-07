Direct action against HS2 continues for a second day as firm moves in to Steeple Claydon

Residents and campaigners continued direct action on Friday as HS2 workers moved in again in an effort to clear hedgerows near Steeple Claydon.

The Anti HS2 Save Our Countryside group were out in force for a second day running when workers arrived at the site.

The Anti HS2 Save Our Countryside group protesting at the site in Steeple Claydon

When workers attempted to start de-vegetation for a second time campaigners stood in front of their machinery to try and stop progress.

Speaking about Thursday’s exchanges Frank Mahon, chair of the Steeple Claydon HS2 Save our Countryside group said: “We arrived on site at 8am as was our intention and noticed the diggers were being taken out.

“We ran down and stood ten metres away from the compound which forced them to stop the machines.

“They came back and told us we were trespassing and claimed they had an injunction that allowed them to complete the works.

“We asked to see the injunction and they said we don’t have it on us to show you so we said we would stay put.

“They called the police and several hours later the police arrived and said it was a civil matter.

“We told the police we would be conducting a peaceful protest and only intended to cause a nuisance not to do anything criminal.”

Today (Friday) saw a repeat of the previous day’s events as campaigners again stood close to the compound forcing workers to stop moving machines.

Once again the police were called and Frank described the exchanges saying: “While the police were talking to us the HS2 workers attempted to get the machinery out.

“We saw what they were doing so we ran past the police officers down the field and stood in front of the diggers to stop them moving the machinery.

“The police pursued us across the fields and when they got there spoke to the workers and advised them to lock away the equipment.

“The police told us the documents allegedly allowing HS2 to work on the land, which we want to see before we decide on our next action, were with their legal team for verification.

“In the meantime we will carry on legally protecting the site from any destruction.”