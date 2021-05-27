Disability advocate Sophie Morgan visits the Claydon Estate on tour of Bucks

Visit Buckinghamshire and The Chilterns welcomed TV presenter and disability advocate Sophie Morgan on a tour around some of Buckinghamshire's key attractions last week.

Sophie stayed in local accommodation and enjoyed hospitality at pubs, cafes and restaurants during the visit, in partnership with Visit England, .

As part of Visit England’s Mission Accessible and ‘Escape the Everyday' campaign, the purpose of Sophie’s visit was to highlight all the things to do in Bucks, particularly for those with accessibility needs.

Sophie Morgan on a Chiltern Trick tour

Sophie, who is herself a wheelchair user, campaigns for better representation for disabled people especially in the travel sector.

Sophie’s three-day visit began with lunch at The Grange Restaurant at The Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’s centre in Saunderton, where she also got to meet one of the dog trainers and watched some of their extraordinary work.

After lunch, Sophie went on to the Paralympic Heritage Museum to learn about Dr Guttman, the founder of the Paralympic games, before heading to Rumsey’s Handmade Chocolates in Wendover to turn her hand to making chocolates at one of their workshops.

After her first full day, Sophie enjoyed dinner at Michelin chef’ Atul Kochhar’s Sindhu restaurant at The Compleat Angler Hotel in Marlow, where she also stayed the night at the luxury four star hotel.

Day two and Sophie had a guided tour of the Roald Dahl Museum & Story Centre in Great Missenden, followed by lunch at the nearby award-winning Nags Head. After lunch Sophie was met by Chiltern Trike Tours who chauffeured her through the Chilterns landscape on their boom trike with a stop-off at the Griffiths Brothers gin distillery to learn about their gin. This was followed by a visit to the Chiltern Brewery, the oldest in the Chilterns, to sample their craft beers and enjoy a tour of the brewery.

Sophie’s third and final day began at Waddesdon Manor, before Sophie headed to the Claydon Estate where the Claydon Courtyard includes The Phoenix Kitchen and Corzo & Wood along with other independent retailers.

Sophie learned how to make a unique piece of jewellery in a Corzo & Wood silver jewellery making workshop and browsed their gift shop that also sells homewares and accessories.

Visit Bucks' tourism development manager, Lucy Dowson, said: “We were delighted to welcome Sophie to Buckinghamshire to experience the broad range of activities and attractions available to visitors to our beautiful county.

"So why not join Sophie and escape your everyday with a visit to Buckinghamshire? There is plenty to see and do in accessible and inclusive Bucks and we look forward to welcoming you soon.”