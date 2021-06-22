Discount for Armed Forces personnel at housing development near Buckingham

A property developer in Steeple Claydon is marking this month’s Armed Forces Day with the launch of a new scheme to support military personnel with buying a new home.

Tilia Homes is offering a discount of £500 for every £25,000 spent, up to three per cent of the total purchase price, to members of both the Regular and Reserve UK Armed Forces at its Steeple View development off Addison Road.

The scheme is available to both serving and retired members of the Armed Forces, as well as those who have completed basic training. Terms and conditions apply.

The Steeple View development in Steeple Claydon

Armed Forces Day is an annual celebration which gives people the chance to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

David Thomas, regional sales and marketing director for Tilia Homes Eastern, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support our military personnel in the purchase of their new home, whether they are a first-time buyers or retired personnel looking to downsize in later life.

"It’s just our small way of recognising both the incredible work of the UK Armed Forces community and an individual’s personal service to our country.”

Tilia Homes is also able to provide guidance and advice on other initiatives available to military personnel including The Forces Help to Buy - a government-backed scheme that allows service personnel to access an interest-free loan towards the cost of their new property, up to a maximum of £25,000.