Discount scheme for Local Heroes at Buckingham's Milton Keynes Theatre

Milton Keynes Theatre has launched a new scheme offering discounted ticket to 'Local Heroes'.

The Local Heroes scheme offers 25 per cent off tickets to selected performances to a range of professions, including emergency service workers, armed forces, social workers and teachers.

Theatre director Emma Sullivan said: “We are delighted to be launching this brand new scheme. There couldn't be a better time to thank and give back to our Local Heroes for their hard work and tireless dedication to the local community.”

The first show to offer the discount will be international circus company The 7 Fingers and their performance of Passagers, presented by Dance Consortium, on September 24 and 25.

The show is an exploration of humanity’s fascination with travel, both nostalgic and symbolic. A group of strangers meet on board a train. Throughout the course of their journey they share stories and emotions through virtuoso acrobatics - vaulting somersaults, breathtaking trapeze and daredevil balances on the high wire.

The discount is also available for a range of shows across the theatre’s autumn season and beyond, including musicals, dramas, ballet and pantomime. Local Heroes can even enjoy a discounted night at the opera when Glyndebourne bring their trio of productions to Milton Keynes from November 10 to 12.