Doggies get on board with fundraiser for two special charities

Charity day at Lawn Farm in Grendon Underwood, Pictured - Woof & Go Dog Grooming owner Becky Shute and groomer Donna Pelling with Bertie a Bucovina Shepherd, and at back is Sarah Shute with Karlos the Chicuahua PNL-190212-221146009
Dog groomers got into the Christmas charitable spirit this week to raise money for two very special charities.

The event was part of a wider charity day at Lawn Farm in Grendon Underwood.   Pictured is Woof & Go Dog Grooming owner Becky Shute and groomer Donna Pelling with Bertie, a Bucovina shepherd, and at back is Sarah Shute with Karlos the chihuahua.   Becky said: “We had an amazing day at Lawn Farm’s very first charity day.   “Woof & Go Dog grooming, Greedy Pig Cafe and Hills Hydrotherapy have raised £750 for two amazing charities,  Medical Detection Dogs and Macmillan Cancer Support.    “I am so pleased with everybody’s generosity and support.”