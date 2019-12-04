Doggies get on board with fundraiser for two special charities

Dog groomers got into the Christmas charitable spirit this week to raise money for two very special charities.

The event was part of a wider charity day at Lawn Farm in Grendon Underwood. Pictured is Woof & Go Dog Grooming owner Becky Shute and groomer Donna Pelling with Bertie, a Bucovina shepherd, and at back is Sarah Shute with Karlos the chihuahua. Becky said: “We had an amazing day at Lawn Farm’s very first charity day. “Woof & Go Dog grooming, Greedy Pig Cafe and Hills Hydrotherapy have raised £750 for two amazing charities, Medical Detection Dogs and Macmillan Cancer Support. “I am so pleased with everybody’s generosity and support.”