Dogs Day Out 2021 near Buckingham set to get tails wagging

We’re not the only ones who need a good day out after the last few months – our dogs need some fun too - so why not take them along to the canine extravaganza that is Dogs Day Out?

Join staff and volunteers from the charity Medical Detection Dogs on Sunday, September 5, in Swanbourne for a great day out with plenty for visitors with four and two legs.

For the canine visitors, there are gun dog scurry events to compete in, a companion dog show with prizes and a variety of have-a-go events such as an agility course.

The Dogs Day Out companion dog show

For humans, as well as the competitions and activities, there will be stalls selling dog products, a tombola, a raffle and more

When you get peckish, there will be plenty of local fare including a barbecue, fish and chips, vegan offerings and ice cream, as well as the all-important tea tent and beer stall.

Gates open at 10.30am and the event concludes with prize giving at 3.30pm. Entry is £2 for adults (under-16s are free but must be accompanied by an adult) and there is plenty of parking.

Dogs Day Out is a fundraising event for Medical Detection Dogs with all proceeds going to the training of dogs to save lives using their amazing sense of smell,

Action at Dogs Day Out