Doing nothing not an option says chief of 'not fit for purpose' Swan GP practice

GP surgeries are under enormous pressure

Buckingham residents have been urged to have their say on the future of healthcare in the town after the Swan GP centre declared itself “not fit for purpose”.

Launching a 12-week consultation process today, executive partner Dr George Gavriel said that “doing nothing is not an option” if the practice is to meet the needs of modern patients.

But he said that although a proposed new medical centre at Lace Hill “would bring enormous benefits” it could only move forward if the practice can develop an affordable plan and find the necessary finance to match limited NHS funding.

The current surgeries at North End and Verney Close are no longer suitable for the requirements of modern general practice. They have poor disabled access, very limited parking and are not satisfactory working environments for staff.

They cannot be expanded or redeveloped to the necessary standards. The growing population in the Buckingham area means that these surgeries, which are already over capacity with patient numbers, will not be able to meet demand.

The surgery at Steeple Claydon would not be affected by the plan and would remain as it is.

Dr Gavriel said: “Our goal as a GP practice is simple - we want to deliver the best possible services to our patients in an environment that is safe, comfortable and fit for the purposes of a modern general practice.

“Unfortunately, that is no longer possible in our current premises in Buckingham. Our surgeries are already beyond their capacity in terms of patient numbers and our population is growing. Doing nothing is simply not an option if we want to continue to meet the needs of our patients.

“We think the proposal for a new site at Lace Hill would bring enormous benefits to the local community and let us bring a wider range of healthcare services to Buckingham. But while we hope many patients will be excited by these proposals, we know that others may have concerns.

“We really want to hear as many views as possible, so any future plans we make can take them into account. We would be really grateful if as many of our patients as possible could please take a few moments to give us their feedback.”

Swan GP practice was named last week as one of the busiest in the country with a very high patient to GP ratio.

You can have your say in the 12-week consultation running from today August 23 to November 16.

Give feedback in the following ways:

By email to: [email protected] (include the word ‘Premises’ in your subject header).

By post to: The Business Manager, The Swan Practice, Masonic House Surgery, 26 High Street, Buckingham, MK18 1NU

Online, via a survey on the Your Voice Bucks platform: https://yourvoicebucks.citizenspace.com/clinical-commissioning-group/buckingham/ You can post comments through the letterboxes of any of its surgeries.

Some form of ‘drop-in’ sessions are to be arranged.