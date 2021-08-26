Don't forget new wheelie bin collection dates for next week
Changes for bank holiday week only
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 4:31 pm
Updated
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 4:32 pm
Bin collections across Buckinghamshire will be operating to a revised timetable next week.
With no collections on the bank holiday (Monday, August 30) all collections will take place one day later than usual.
Peter Strachan, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “Buckinghamshire’s nine household recycling centres will remain open from 9am to 6pm over the bank holiday weekend – including on Monday.”