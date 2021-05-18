Dragon drawing wins Maisie a super art prize
Six-year-old Buckingham girl wins St George's Day creative competition
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:12 pm
Six-year-old Maisie Underwood, from Buckingham, is the proud winner of an art competition run by a local estate agents.
Leaders Letting & Estate Agents, in Buckingham, launched their St George's Day drawing competition for all ages last month, calling on local children to send in their best drawing of a dragon.
And Maisie's colourful contribution has been announced as the winner.
Maisie, who attends Marsh Gibbon C of E School, has won a deluxe junior art box set.
Proud mum Heather, who teaches at the same school, said: "She's really pleased."