Dragon drawing wins Maisie a super art prize

Maisie Underwood with her dragon drawing

Six-year-old Maisie Underwood, from Buckingham, is the proud winner of an art competition run by a local estate agents.

Leaders Letting & Estate Agents, in Buckingham, launched their St George's Day drawing competition for all ages last month, calling on local children to send in their best drawing of a dragon.

And Maisie's colourful contribution has been announced as the winner.

Maisie, who attends Marsh Gibbon C of E School, has won a deluxe junior art box set.