A Winslow charity shop is celebrating its 20th birthday on Friday, August 20.

The Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity shop, on the High Street, is inviting customers to drop in on the day for a slice of cake and a chance to reflect on two successful decades.

The Winslow shop is popular in the local community, offering homewares, books and toys as well as clothing. After a challenging time in the past 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the shop is open for business once more.

Manager Sybil-Jane Edgar outside the charity shop

Head of retail Lily Caswell said: “It’s always a pleasure to see how much customers and donors love popping into the Winslow shop.

“Winslow has played a vital role for the charity over the past 20 years, with all profits supporting the best hospice care for local people.

"We are immensely grateful to all the wonderful staff and volunteers who have worked in the shop over the past two decades.

"Our shop manager, Sybil-Jane Edgar, and her team have been working harder than ever to make sure the shop can serve the local community, as we all move back towards normality.

Inside the Winslow store

"Happy 20th birthday, Winslow. Here’s to the next 20.”

Manager Sybil-Jane said: “We’re proud of the role we play here in Winslow. The shop has established itself as a boutique local destination for the sustainable shopper.

"We’ve estimated that volunteers have put in something like 99,840 hours here since we first opened, which is a tremendous effort.”