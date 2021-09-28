The ladies of Tingewick Community Cafe are supporting their village pre-school, which was damaged in a suspected arson attack on Sunday night.

All proceeds from this week's Tingewick Community Cafe, on Friday, October 1, will be donated to Tingewick Pre-school.

Both the pre-school and nearby Roundwood School are currently out of use following the fire.

The Tingewick Community Cafe ladies pictured at the cafe's launch in 2015