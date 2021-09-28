Eat cake and help Tingewick Pre-school recover from fire
Tingewick Community Cafe will donate all the proceeds from this Friday's event to Tingewick Pre-school
The ladies of Tingewick Community Cafe are supporting their village pre-school, which was damaged in a suspected arson attack on Sunday night.
All proceeds from this week's Tingewick Community Cafe, on Friday, October 1, will be donated to Tingewick Pre-school.
Both the pre-school and nearby Roundwood School are currently out of use following the fire.
The Community Cafe ladies invite everyone to join them between 9am and noon on Friday in the newly refurbished Tingewick Village Hall for homemade cakes, tea and coffee, and help raise money for repairs and equipment for the pre-school.