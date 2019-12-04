Editor's column: Buckingham has a free choice once more now Bercow is gone

I had a couple of days off at the start of last week, so last week’s column was taken care of by our more than capable reporting team.

We are lucky here at the Herald to have some great reporters, who really care about this area. Never be afraid to give them a call if you have news to share. It might not always be a story for the paper, but we are always happy to chat.

In this week's print edition of the Herald we have run the second part of our General Election candidates round-up, these candidates are all hoping to represent the Buckingham constituency, the former seat of John Bercow.

I'm sure those of you who live in the Aylesbury constituency will have found the interviews printed last week useful, in an effort to understand the choice that we have in next week's election.

This is an exciting time for anyone living in the Buckingham area, as it will be the first time that they will have been able to vote for the major parties since Bercow became Speaker!

Because of the Speaker convention no major parties stand against them at the election, and this has caused some upset for some Buckingham residents.

But that is not the case anymore, and for the first time in a long time Buckingham has a free choice! Enjoy!

Hayley O’Keeffe - editor