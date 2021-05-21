Editor's warning: Beware this nasty text message that preys on vulnerable

Warning to readers

A particularly plausible text scam has surfaced in Buckingham.

Potential victims receive an unsolicited text to their mobile phones claiming they have not filled in their 2021 census properly.

It warns of a £1,000 fine if they don't immediately pay a £1.25 'late filing fee'.

People are asked to follow a link to fill in an online form ‘in three easy steps’ - including giving their bank card details.

This may alllow them withdraw far larger sums from victims' accounts.

It's a scam. The government would never send texts for this purpose.