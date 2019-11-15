Election 2019: Who are the candidates for the Buckingham constituency and when are the hustings?

The full list of candidates for the general election for the Buckingham Parliamentary constituency has been confirmed after the deadline for nominations closed yesterday (Thursday).

For the first time since 2005 all the major parties are fielding candidates for the seat.

Library image

For the past ten years, the sitting MP John Bercow has been the Speaker of the House of Commons so tradition has dictated that the Labour Party and Liberal Democrats have not fielded candidates.

This year there are six candidates contesting the seat and they are as follows:

> Andrew Bell (Brexit Party) - home address in the Chelsea and Fulham constituency

> Stephen Dorrell (Liberal Democrat Party) - home address in the City of London and Westminster constituency

> David Morgan (Labour Party) - home address in Milton Keynes

> Greg Smith (Conservative Party) - home address in Wendover

> Stephen Thompson (Independent) - home address in Buckingham

> Daniel Vitiello (English Democrats - Putting England First) - home address in the South West Bedfordshire constituency

There are two forthcoming hustings events where constituents will have the chance to put questions to all the candidates:

Monday November 25 - St Laurence's Church, Winslow - 8pm

Wednesday November 27 - University of Buckingham's Vinson Building - 7pm