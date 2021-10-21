'Emotional day' as bells are rung again in village church near Buckingham

The tower captain of Little Horwood's St Nicholas Church has spoken of his emotion at having the church bells reinstalled, after six years.

Paddy McCowen said having the bells back ringing again was "brilliant".

He added: "It's fantastic, it was quite an emotional day - it was for me.

The bells in situ

"They put them in, the bell hanging team, and then, they're all bell ringers themselves, they're all experts, so they then rang quite a bit, they're professional and it was absolutely brilliant to hear it.

"After six years it was quite something."

Bells have been rung at St Nicholas since 1552, but the five bells of the Grade II-listed village church had become unringable in recent years.

The bell frame was badly decayed, and the bells needed to be taken away to the foundry and rehung on a new frame.

Members of the restoration team with the blls

One bell needed to be replaced and this was seen as a chance to augment the ring to a more usual six bells.

A dedicated group of volunteers took on the massive project of fundraising and organising the restoration of the bells, with help from the bellringing community.

Two new bells, generously donated by two village families, have been cast and all the original bells - some of which date back to 1672 - were refurbished and retuned by Whites of Appleton.

The Covid pandemic caused delays to the project, but the bells finally returned and were installed in early September.

St Nicholas Church, Little Horwood

Tower captain Paddy said installing the bells was a major undertaking, with the help of local villagers.

"It was a massive exercise, it really was. They're huge, about half a tonne. Lifting that up through holes in the floor right up to the tower was quite exciting.

"And the bell hangers were great - we saved quite a lot of money, £4,000 or £5,000, by us supplying our own village labour, which was brilliant.

"It involved about three or four of us retired people, there were little things we could do and they didn't need to bring two or three extra people.

"We got really involved - it was lovely."

Now the project team are looking for people of all ages who might be interested in becoming bell ringers, with special practice sessions planned for beginners.