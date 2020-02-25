England football star from Aylesbury to appear on 'A Question of Sport' this week

England striker Ellen White from Aylesbury is to appear on popular BBC television sports quiz 'A Question Of Sport' this Friday.

The 30-year-old who plays for Manchester City and was joint top goalscorer at the 2019 World Cup will be joined on the show by former Team GB athletics star Perri Shakes-Drayton, Premier League footballer Leon Osman and Grand National winner Mick Fitzgerald.

The show, which is currently presented by former British tennis star Sue Barker and features ever-present team captains former England rugby player Matt Dawson and former England cricketer Phil Tufnell, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The next episode, in which Ellen White will feature, is to be broadcast on Friday at 8pm on BBC One.