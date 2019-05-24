Evening of interpretative dance celebrates 30 years of Stowe House as a National Trust property

Students from the City of Oxford College performed at an event to celebrate 30 years of Stowe House as a National Trust property earlier this week.

The group of dance students performed a work that moved around the gardens and took the site as inspiration.

City of Oxford College students pose for the camera outside the Temple of Worthies as part of their interpretative dance piece

As the party of invited guests, consisting of community supporters, groups and local dignitaries moved through the gardens, the dancers stopped to perform at specific places such as The Temple of British Worthies and the Rotunda, all with the backdrop of Stowe House.

Each performance celebrated different elements of Stowe’s restoration during the 30 years of the National Trust's custodianship of the site.

During the event general manager at Stowe Jane Jones welcomed guests and reflected upon the work that has transformed Stowe under the guidance of the trust.

She went on to talk about what the future brings as well as thanking supporters for fundraising, the continued aspirations for future appeals, Stowe's drive to be inclusive and creating a lifestyle of wellbeing at Stowe for new and existing audiences.

Volunteers and special guests at the Stowe House celebratory event earlier this week

Among the invited guests was Buckingham East county councillor Warren Whyte who said: “It was lovely to support the 30th birthday of the National Trust at the fantastic New Inn cafe and meet many of the volunteers who help make it happen.

"We are so lucky to have such an important and internationally renowned landscaped garden on our doorstep.”