A Buckingham photographer in has kindly agreed to let the Advertiser share his beautiful pictures from the town's Charter Fair last weekend.

Matthew Baughan, who says drone photography is his hobby, captured these amazing shots of the iconic event by both day and night.

Buckingham welcomed back its annual Charter Fair last weekend, after 2020's event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Town Mayor Margaret Gateley declared the fair open at 1pm on Saturday, October16, along with the town crier and the head showman and an appearance by the new Bard of Buckingham, Sami Tite.

The Charter Fair will return to Buckingham this weekend, with road closures in place for all of Market Hill, Market Square and the High Street, from 6am on Friday, October 22, to noon on Sunday, October 24. Diversions will be in place.

Buckingham bus stand will be closed from 10am on Friday, October 22, until midnight on Saturday, October 24.

Full details of the road closures and bus timetable changes will be available on Buckingham Town Council’s website.

1. Buckingham Charter Fair The town is awash with light and colour Photo: Matthew Baughan Photo Sales

2. Buckingham Charter Fair Lights, camera, action Photo: Matthew Baughan Photo Sales

3. Buckingham Charter Fair Lighting up the streets of Buckingham Photo: Matthew Baughan Photo Sales

4. Buckingham Charter Fair The Charter Fair by day Photo: Matthew Baughan Photo Sales