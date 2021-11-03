Family's Ecuadorian adventure brings fabulous handmade jewellery to Buckingham

A Buckingham woman is selling eye-catching and environmentally friendly hand-crafted jewellery from Ecuador, from a stall at Buckingham Market.

Alison Williams set up The Happy Elephant, selling jewellery made from the tagua nut - also known as 'vegetable ivory' - after the family returned from a five-year trip to Ecuador, in South America.

Tagua is the seed of a palm tree which is found in the rainforests and coastal plains of Ecuador.

Alison working with Cesar della Torre, an indigenous Quichua from the high Andes

When hardened and polished, it looks and feels like ivory, but without harming elephants - hence the name, The Happy Elephant - and each piece of jewellery is made by local artisans in Ecuador.

Alison and her husband Mark, who is a window cleaner, have lived in Buckingham for about 30 years and have two children, Bethan, aged 24, and Ewan, 21.

In 2015, the family made the dramatic decision to go to Ecuador.

Alison said: "As a family we wanted to have a bit of an adventure. We thought that we would go for two years but it turned into five.

Pieces of dyed tagua

"We wanted to learn a new language with our children, who were 15 and 17 when we went, and we wanted to expose them to a new culture.

"And we're actually Jehovah's Witnesses so we wanted to go and teach people about the Bible as well."

Bethan now lives in the USA after getting married while they were in Ecuador, but the rest of the family returned to the UK just a week before the pandemic in March 2020, moving back to Buckingham in December 2020.

Since then, Alison has set up The Happy Elephant, which began as an online business.

Alison and Mark with Leandro, on the coast of Ecuador, who creates the pieces of tagua

She is holding her first market stall in Buckingham on Saturday, November 6, followed by stalls every Saturday during November and December.

The Happy Elephant provides jobs for two communities of families in separate parts of Ecuador, who harvest the tagua and make the jewellery.

Alison said: "We have one man and his family who live on the coast and they make the pieces of tagua. We went to visit him and it's amazing to see.

"They cut each piece, they polish it in these machines, then they dye it with vegetable dye and leave it out in the sun to dry.

Dancers at the family's leaving party

"But then the pieces go by bus up into the high Andes to a little town where another gentleman and his family and several people who work for him make it into the beautiful necklaces. Some he designs and some we design as well."

We did wonder how it would be importing it to Britain, because everything in Ecuador is a bit less organised than Britain, but actually it was really good. We found a very good export company and it's gone well.

More difficult has been getting the business know, as the pandemic meant it could only operate online - hence the decision to take a stall on Buckingham Market.

Alison said: "Its the type of thing that, when you see and touch, it's so like ivory.

"In fact, some artisans leave on part of the outer shell in some of the designs because they want to prove that it's not animal ivory, because it's so alike.

With both their children now speaking fluent Spanish and Ewan also speaking Portuguese, Alison says their Ecuadorian adventure has been "a big learning curve".

One of the necklaces

"We learnt a lot from the local people about life as well," she said;

"They're very humble people and that was something that we felt we learned a lot from, and that there's more to life than just the busy, materialistic working environment.

"For Ecuadorians, you ask what are their priorities in life, they would say God and family - that's for them the priorities in life.

"We learned a lot from that actually as a family. It was very interesting."