Famous comedians sign up for charity gig at Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre

A host of famous comedians are coming together for a Live at the Apollo-style event at the Waterside Theatre in April to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The laughs will be delivered by Jon Richardson of 8 Out 10 Cats, along with Russell Kane, Harry Hill, Suzi Ruffell and Dave Chowdhry.

Martin Hywood and Jon Richardson

The one-off show is set to take place on 9 April and all the money raised will go towards pioneering research that could help hundreds of children and adults in the country living with muscle-wasting conditions.

The idea for the show came together when determined fundraiser Martin Hywood began talking with fellow Leeds United supporter, comedian Jon Richardson.

Martin was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, a group of muscle diseases that results in increasing weakening and breakdown of skeletal muscles, 20 years ago, and almost immediately set about raising money and awareness.

To date his team 'Hywood's Heroes' have raised £150,000, and last August he was nominated by the national Third Sector Awards as 'Volunteer of the Year'.

Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre

Jon Richardson said:

“Martin has faced some unfathomable difficulties in his life. Times of almost relentless challenge and negativity that I don’t fully understand how he got through. But enough about being a Leeds fan! Martin is a wonderful man and an exceptional fundraiser. I’m delighted to do my bit by asking a few friends to tit about on his behalf in aid of a fantastic charity. I can honestly say that if you are a fan of stand up comedy this will be as good a night as Aylesbury has ever seen.”

Catherine Woodhead, Muscular Dystrophy UK CEO said:

“Martin Hywood is a truly amazing supporter of the charity having already raised over £150,000 to help others like him with muscle-wasting conditions. This evening will be a huge event in Muscular Dystrophy UK’s fundraising calendar and we really hope that everyone gets behind it to support Martin and his Hywood’s Heroes Fund.”

The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets cost £29. But the 1,200 capacity theatre only has around 50 tickets left, such has been the huge demand, so be quick!

Tickets are available here: www.atgtickets.com/shows/jon-richardson-and-friends/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

To find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK and to donate please visit: www.musculardystrophyuk.org