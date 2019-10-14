Festival of Lights returns to Aylesbury

Kingsbury Square in Aylesbury will be hosting a parade to celebrate Diwali or Festival of Lights this Saturday, 19 October.

In it's third year and organised by Poonam Gupta, who also runs the Holy Cow Home store in Aylesbury, the festival is free and open to all.

Poonam Gupta, organiser of the Festival of Lights celebration in Aylesbury

Poonam said:

“In winter when days are short, cultures across the world have a festival related to light such as Diwali aka Festival of Lights. Regardless of an individual’s faith, light is the source of their life.”

As well as the parade, Bucks County Museum will play host to a variety of workshops including meditation, yoga, relaxation and Bollywood dance.

“The point of the workshops is making the most of life. If you haven't tried something, give it go,” Poonam said us.

Keen to express that the well being events are for children too, she added:

“We'd love to get everyone doing the well being workshops – they're great for all the family.”

There will also be Indian drums, henna and face painting and of course traditional food for attendees to enjoy.

Last year, over 2,500 took part. This year's celebration is to be opened by the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire Mrs J A Upton MBE.

Celebrations will be taking place throughout the day, beginning at 1pm and ending at 8pm.

For more information contact: festivaloflightsaylesbury@gmail.com or follow them on Twitter @FOLaylesbury.

The event is not put on by the council and as such requires support from individuals or local businesses. Visit here to find out more.