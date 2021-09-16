Festival Week at Winslow's parish church

St Laurence Church in Winslow is holding a festival week from September 18 to 26, with a series of special events and refreshments available.

All events during the week are free of charge but a donation towards church funds would be welcomed.

On Saturday, September 18, there will be a display by local groups from 10am, with church tours at 11am and 2pm, and tower tours at 11.45am and 2.45pm, in time to see the three hours chiming. The church tour will break off for people to go up the tower.

St Laurence Church, Winslow

Also on Saturday, Keach’s Meeting House on Bell Walk will be open from 11am to 5pm, and the Winslow Town Council offices will be open at 28 High Street from 2pm to 5pm for Heritage Open Days.

On Sunday, September 19, the church is hosting a 4pm Service of Thanksgiving for the whole town. All are welcome.

At 7.30pm on Sunday, Winslow historian David Noy is giving a talk to launch his book, How One Man Transformed A Town: Winslow 1640–1770 and William Lowndes.

On Monday, September 20, at 7.30pm, there's a chance to hear about the history of the bells, and the bells themselves. There will also be an opportunity to visit the tower.

On Wednesday, September 22, there's a church tour at 10am. And at 3pm David Noy is giving a talk on the Rev Alfred Preston, Vicar of Winslow 1863-1882 - 'Winslow's most unpopular vicar'.

At 2pm on Thursday, September 23, you can join a Places of Worship Walk led by David Noy. Starting in the church porch, the walk will take you from the parish church to the oldest nonconformist meeting house in Bucks via nine other sites in Winslow which have been, or still are, used for worship. The walk will last about 75-90 minutes if the weather is good.

On Saturday, September 25, church tours are again taking place at 11am and 2pm, with tower tours at 11.45am and 2.45pm.

And at 4pm the same day, there is a concert by the choir and organist of St Laurence. The top 10 hymns voted for by local people will be sung by throughout the evening.

The week ends on Sunday, September 26, with a Harvest Festival at 9.30am followed by 6pm Evening Eucharist celebrating the harvest of the spirit.