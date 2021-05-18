Festivals and events are coming back to Bucks - Let's hope the weather improves too!

After a year of lockdowns, Bucks is opening up again for festivals and events

Visit Buckinghamshire and The Chilterns, the official tourist board for Buckinghamshire, has announced that, with restrictions lifting, Bucks will be hosting a diverse programme of festivals and events for everyone to enjoy this spring and summer.

Tourism development manager Lucy Dowson said: “Following the recent announcement from the government, we are pleased that we can finally welcome back our well-loved annual events and festivals in Buckinghamshire, in addition to welcoming some new ones. It has been a difficult year for many, and we hope the diverse programme will not only help businesses, but also residents and visitors alike to have a much needed day out with friends and family.

“However, we do ask that people follow the recommended guidelines, book in advance and respect the local communities. Our businesses are working really hard to deliver Covid-safe events and your co-operation is essential.”

Missed live classical music? The Chilterns Arts Festival, May 21 to 27, brings the joy of live music to various venues across the region. Also in the Chilterns, The Chilterns Walking Festival takes places twice a year (May 21st to June 6 and October 16 to 31) and celebrates the fantastic scenery, countryside, heritage, food and drink and local businesses which make up this area of outstanding natural beauty. It includes over 70 guided walks, events and activities.

On June 18 and 19, the Humble Country Fayre, held at the Claydon Estate, hosts over 50 small businesses selling homewares, gifts and accessories.

Also on June 19, the Marlow Regatta is one of the multi-lane regattas in the British Rowing calendar.

More sporting prowess can be seen at Stoke Park, Stoke Poges, where Boodles Tennis is being held from June 22 to 26 - a great opportunity to see some big tennis names in the warm-up to Wimbledon.

For a cultural fix, the inaugural Bucks Culture Open Weekend, July 22 to 25, will be celebrating and showcasing the diverse range of culture and creativity in Buckinghamshire with tours, trails, music, performances, exhibitions and activities.

How about some glamping? Glamp-Ridge from Big Top Events at Dean Farm Meadows, Bledlow Ridge, is from July 9 to 11 and is a mini festival with live music, catering, outdoor cinemand a silent disco. More live music can be enjoyed at Penn Fest on July 23 and 24, featuring Razorlight, Rag 'n' Bone Man and the Brand New Heavies, amongst others.

For folk, head to the Claydon Estate which, for the first time, is hosting the Towersey Festival from August 27 to 30. One of the biggest folk music festivals in the UK and draws big names for a weekend of music, events, well-being classes and camping.

Waddesdon Manor has a whole programme of events this summer, from outdoor theatre to a new car event, Auto Royale, to its ever-popular Colourscape art and light installation in July/August and Chili Fest in September.

Kop Hill Climb is a two-day event celebrating the golden era of motorsport with both period cars and motorcycles once more storming the famous hill. Veteran, classic and exotic cars and motorcycles participate in the event taking place in September. Booking is now open for hill run entries.

This is just a sample of the events Buckinghamshire will be hosting. For details on all these activities visit www.visitbuckinghamshire.org/