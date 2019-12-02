Festive fun as Winslow turns on its Christmas lights

Winslow’s Christmas fayre and light switch-on took place in Market Square on Thursday November 29 .

The event featured music from a choir called ‘Impromptu’, which as the name suggests, was formed just for the evening.

Winslow mayor Hugh Morton and the town's young citizen of the year Matthew Streeter count down to the switching on of the lights

Father Christmas made an appearance during the evening arriving in a model T Ford provided by the Tuckett Brothers.

Once he had arrived, Santa handed out small Christmas trees to young children.

One of the other highlights of the evening was the presence of live reindeer courtesy of Claydon Christmas Tree Farm.

The town’s mayor Cllr Hugh Morton conducted the countdown to the turning on of the lights, alongside the town’s young citizen of the year Matthew Streeter.

A juggler entertains the crowd at Winslow's Christmas light switch-on

There were 14 stalls and estimates are that a very healthy number of people attended.

The event was jointly organised by Winslow Town Council and the Chamber of Trade.

A town council spokesman said: “This is a very traditional Winslow event that was enjoyed by all again this year.

“Turnout was very good and it was really nice to see the children enjoying the start of the build-up to Christmas.”

The local branch of Men in Sheds sell Christmas items at the Winslow light switch-on event

Photos by Jake McNulty.

The Puzzle Centre sell Christmas cards and festive artwork from their stall at the Winslow Christmas light switch-on event

Claydon Christmas Tree Farm with some of their reindeer at the Winslow light switch-on

Santa arrives at the Winslow Christmas light switch-on in a model T Ford