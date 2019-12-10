Final hustings event for Buckingham constituency takes place in Princes Risborough

The final hustings event ahead of this week's general election for the Buckingham Parliamentary constituency took place in Princes Risborough last night (Monday).

All six candidates standing for the seat were present at the event:

> Greg Smith (Conservative)

> David Morgan (Labour)

> Stephen Dorrell (Lib Dem)

> Andrew Bell (Brexit Party)

> Ned Thompson (Independent)

> Antonio Vitiello (English Democrats)

The hustings was organised at relatively short notice and attracted an audience of around 70 people.

Subjects covered during the evening included Brexit, the NHS, education funding, whether the voting age should be changed and what the candidates would do if elected.

The hustings was organised by Princes Risborough residents Nathan Davis and Jane Rampin.

Mr Davis said: "It was a very polite hustings.

"All the candidates were impressed with how the audience listened to all sides.

"Everyone appreciated the event and we would like to thank those who helped run the night and the candidates for their time."