Finmere pupils get early bonfire night treat thanks to funding from housebuilder

Pupils at Finmere Church of England Primary School enjoyed an explosive start to their half-term holidays thanks to a fireworks display partially funded by a housebuilder.

The primary school's annual event was held on Saturday October 26 at the village's Recreation Ground and was partially funded by Barratt and David Wilson Homes, who are currently building the St Rumbold's Fields development four miles from the school.

Sarah Watkins from the Friends of Finmere School Association said: “We are incredibly grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for their generous donation to our event.

“Without this support we would find it much harder to put on events such as the fireworks night.

"Their involvement in the wider community is crucial for the ongoing success of such events.”

Around 500 people watched the display with Simon Francis, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Thames saying: “We are really pleased that we could help the Friends of Finmere School Association with their event.

“As well as being committed to building quality homes, we are committed to ensuring we help the local community and we’re delighted we could provide the school with a donation that helped them hold such a successful event.”