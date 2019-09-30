Fire crews remain at scene of suspected arson near Buckingham

Firefighters remain at the scene of a suspected arson attack in the village of Radclive over the weekend.

Just before 2am yesterday morning (Sunday) 200 hay bales caught fire at a farm on Chackmore Road, Radclive.

Fire crews from Buckingham, Bletchley and Leamington Spa in Warwickshire attended the scene with crews using two main jets, a set of breathing apparatus and a water tanker to tackle the blaze.

Relief crews have been attending the scene since the incident occurred and remain there at the time of writing this morning to help with damping down.

A farmer used a telehandler to move 150 unaffected bales away from the fire.

One fire crew from Buckingham attended with firefighters using hose reels, haydrags and a fan.

In another suspected arson incident at around 5.15am on Friday September 27 around 150 tonnes of straw caught fire at a farm in Welsh Lane, Stowe.

Relief crews took over throughout the day with the brigade eventually leaving the scene at around midnight.

A tractor was used to clear the scene of other items which were at risk of catching fire.

A fire service spokesman said: "These incidents are very labour intensive operations for the brigade because they require a lot of resources to attend over a long period of time.

"Following these incidents, we are urging farmers to be on extremely high alert and to ensure security is at the top of their priority list."