First ever Buckingham Summer Club proves a great success

The first ever Buckingham Summer Club has enjoyed a successful run during the school holidays.

Run entirely by volunteers, four sessions have taken place at Lace Hill Community Centre and Buckingham Youth Club and have attracted between 40 and 50 children.

Buckingham Summer Club held at Lace Hill Community Centre - brothers Nathan (10) and Jack (8) Biswell building lego

Targeted at youngsters aged three to seven, the sessions have featured art and craft activities plus the chance to try the likes of physical theatre, yoga and zumba.

Sharon Crossman, who is part of the organising team said: “We have been able to provide all these activities free of charge and I would like to thank all the volunteers and visiting activity leaders who have made this possible.”

Buckingham Summer Club held at Lace Hill Community Centre - pictured is Ruby Fowler (5)