First knife bank launched in Aylesbury at local church

A community-launched project has emerged to help combat knife crime in Aylesbury.

The first year-round knife bank has been launched in Aylesbury today (July 8), at Southcourt Baptist Church.

The bin was opened at 11am, and the project follows the Thames Valley Police-led 'Operation Sceptre'.

One of the amnesty bins used in Operation Sceptre

During the police's week of action combating knife crime, amnesty bins were placed outside police stations across the Thames Valley.

In total, 120 knives were seized by police officers in Buckinghamshire. People anonymously using amnesty bins like the one just opened in Aylesbury to dispose of knives was one of the key ways bladed weapons were claimed.

Aylesbury Police Station was one of the venues which had an amnesty bin available, during forcewide efforts to prevent knife crime.

Southcourt Baptist Church on Penn Road has a series of outreach and care programmes to help combat weapon-related crime. The church also oversees the Bridge the Gap foodbank, the Treehouse Pre-School and community mentoring schemes.

Commenting on the knife bank launch, Southcourt Lead Pastor, David Graham, said: “This is a very important initiative and we are delighted to be part of it. SBC has been serving the Southcourt neighbourhood for well over 100 years and we continue to be passionate about the creation of a safer, kinder and more connected community.”