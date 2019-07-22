Fitness class and tug-of-war as Royal Latin students get sporty

Students at the Royal Latin celebrated the school receiving a grant towards its new sports campus with a sporty mufti day on Thursday July 18.

Students donned football shirts, cricket kit and other sporty clothing for the occasion with the highlights a couple of lunchtime activities on the school field which the whole school got involved in on a dry and warm afternoon.

There was plenty of stretching and bending going on during the Latin's whole school fitness class!

First of all there was a whole school fitness session where pupils jumped, bent, stretched and exercised a whole host of muscles throughout their body.

Then after some tug-of-war fun there was a staff v students tug-of-war competition which was fiercely contested before the staff were triumphant!

Earlier this month the Latin received a grant of £629,552 from the Premier League, Football Association and Government's Football Foundation to help towards funding the new 3G pitch.

The Royal Latin's whole school fitness class in full swing!

Teams of students give it their all during the Latin's tug-of-war competition