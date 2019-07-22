Fitness class and tug-of-war as Royal Latin students get sporty

Students at the Royal Latin celebrated the school receiving a grant towards its new sports campus with a sporty mufti day on Thursday July 18.
Students donned football shirts, cricket kit and other sporty clothing for the occasion with the highlights a couple of lunchtime activities on the school field which the whole school got involved in on a dry and warm afternoon.
First of all there was a whole school fitness session where pupils jumped, bent, stretched and exercised a whole host of muscles throughout their body.
Then after some tug-of-war fun there was a staff v students tug-of-war competition which was fiercely contested before the staff were triumphant!
Earlier this month the Latin received a grant of £629,552 from the Premier League, Football Association and Government's Football Foundation to help towards funding the new 3G pitch.