Florence Nightingale charity offers Christmas gift wrapping service in Aylesbury

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s Gift Wrapping Team will be back to take the strain out of your Christmas preparations again as their annual Gift Wrapping stall opens in Friars Square Shopping Centre next week.

The service runs from 18 December every day until noon on Christmas Eve, and is perfect for those last-minute shoppers who want to maximise their time finding the ideal gift.

Gift wrapping volunteers last year

In return for a donation to the charity, shoppers can bring their purchases to the stall opposite The Entertainer and choose from a selection of wrapping paper and get their gift wrapped.

The Charity’s crack team of volunteer wrappers are used to tackling a wide variety of gifts, having wrapped diamond rings, Christmas cakes and even a steamer trunk in previous years.

Organiser Simon Morgan said:

“Our Volunteers are willing to wrap anything! Last year, the Gift Wrapping stall raised over £3,000. So, long after the Christmas presents have been opened and wrapping discarded, your donations will continue to fund support for our patients.”

Florence Nightingale Hospice is located at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and provides first class specialist palliative care which is accessible and free of charge to those with a life-limiting illness in Buckinghamshire.

For more information, visit: www.fnhospice.org.uk

