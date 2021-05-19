Flying Scotsman loco passing through Wolverton this evening

The legendary Flying Scotsman

People will be able to spot the Flying Scotsman passing through Milton Keynes early this evening.

The world famous steam locomotive will be travelling from Carnforth to London.

It is due to pass through Wolverton shortly after 6.30pm, followed by Milton Keynes Central at 6.33pm, Denbigh Hall North Junction at 6.35pm and Denbigh Hall South a minute later before reaching Bletchley station at 6.37pm. Here, a one minute 'engineering allowance' is scheduled.

People will be able to see it at Bletchley's Water Eaton Road junction one minute later Drayton Road junction one minute later, before it passes through the Drayton Road junction at 6.38pm.

The Flying Scotsman is described as the most famous steam locomotive in the world.

It was built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway for journeys between Edinburgh and London. the capitals of Scotland and England, via the East Coast Main Line. .

The locomotive set two world records for steam traction and was the first steam locomotive to be officially recorded as reaching 100 miles per hour. It also set a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles in 1989 while in Australia.