Former British swimmer Mark Foster holding motivational talk in Buckingham

Former British swimmer Mark Foster is hosting an evening at Buckingham Golf Club later this month.

Foster, who won medals for his country at the World and European Championships and the Commonwealth Games, is hosting an evening entitled ‘Dive In’ at Buckingham Golf Club on Friday January 24.

The evening starts at 7.30pm and features a three course meal with tickets priced at £45 per person.

After dinner, Foster will be giving the audience a 45 minute motivational speech, which will be followed by a question and answer session.

Foster, who retired from the sport in 2008, is now a commentator/pundit on swimming for the BBC and an after-dinner speaker.

The golf club can seat 100 people for the event, and according to organisers, around half the tickets have already been sold, so anyone interested is advised to book quickly to avoid disappointment.

Lizzie Dale from Buckingham Golf Club said: “We are delighted that a sportsperson of Mark’s calibre is joining us for this evening.

“I believe it is thanks to one of our directors that we have been able to secure Mark’s services.

“This event is being held to raise funds for the golf club - we are hoping that the proceeds from this evening will go towards upgrading the clubhouse and improving our irrigation systems.”

To book a place contact Andrew Sparkes by calling 01280 815566 and selecting option three or e-mail asparkes@buckinghamgolfclub.co.uk