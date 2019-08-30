Former Royal Latin pupil now teaching in US releases book based on her life

A former Royal Latin School student has written a memoir about how faith and love helped her survive an abusive relationship.

Julie Hagerty, nee Manning, attended the Latin from 1969 to 1974 while living in Grendon Underwood.

The front cover of Julie Hagerty's book Choosing Eros

She moved to the United States after leaving school at the age of 16, and now teaches children English.

Soon after leaving the Latin, Julie came upon hard times, which helped shape her book, Choosing Eros.

Julie said: “I got married at 18 and was then abused and left with four children and lives on two different continents.”

Another person who helped shape Julie’s life, and this time for the better, was Mrs Caple, a teacher at the Latin during Julie’s time there.

Julie said: “Mrs Caple was a formidable woman and she commanded instant respect for her authority.

“She would not take people fooling around, but she was a very kind woman.

“When I came to the United States and was trying to work out ‘what can I do for a living’ I decided I wanted to be a teacher because of Mrs Caple.

“I can remember reading extracts from The Hobbit aloud during lessons.”

Julie is based in Cincinnati where she teaches at a private Catholic girls school.

Despite the pressure and scrutiny involved in her teaching role, Julie says there is nothing she would rather do.

She said: “The students and their families are paying £15,000 a year so there is pressure from the parents that their child does well and that in turn translates on to you.

“We have quite a few fire and tornado drills and these can induce a lot of stress.

“Despite the fact that I love teaching if they ever wanted us to be armed, I would leave the profession because I would be dead against having a gun in class.”

Choosing Eros is a memoir told through letters of how two souls, grounded in faith and destined to be together, escaped violence to move confidently from darkness to light and from fear to love.

Julie’s book Choosing Eros is out now via Amazon, Apple iBooks Store or Barnes and Noble.