Former Whitesnake guitarist and Tingewick resident Bernie Marsden to publish his memoirs later this year

Former Whitesnake member Bernie Marsden, who lives in Tingewick, is to have his memoirs published by Harper Collins later this year.

Publishers 4th Estate will release ‘Where’s My Guitar: The Inside Story of British Rock and Roll’ in November.

The book is described as “providing a fascinating insight into the golden age of 1970s and ‘80s rock and roll, told through the eyes of music legend Bernie Marsden and, most notably, his role in establishing one of the world’s most famous rock bands of all time in Whitesnake.

“It follows Marsden’s astonishing career in the industry – from tours in Cold War Germany and Franco’s Spain, to meeting and befriending George Harrison and touring Europe with AC/DC.

“It’s a story of hard graft, of life on the road, of meeting and playing with your heroes, of writing iconic rock songs and of being in one of the biggest rock bands of all time.

“At age 30, Bernie left Whitesnake due to serious conflict with his management, something he explores in this memoir for the first time.”

Bernie said: “After a lengthy music career of some note, I am more than pleased to now be a part of publishing giants 4th Estate and Harper Collins.

“Signing with Harper Collins is a big thing for me, and to then have Michelle Kane as my editor is a terrific bonus.

"Her experience and professionalism will be of great help to me, I’m sure.

“Together with the whole 4th Estate team behind me I can’t wait to get this story out into the hands of the fans and beyond.”

The book is expected to tell of Bernie’s stories and encounters with the likes of Ringo Starr, Elton John, Cozy Powell, Ozzy Osborne, Jon Lord and B B King.

The audio version of the book will feature a previously unheard recording with King.

Bernie previously owned a record and memorabilia shop called Vinyl Riches, which was based at Bristle Hill in Buckingham.

Last year Bernie played two sold-out gigs at Buckingham Town Hall.