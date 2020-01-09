Freemasons cash to benefit North Marston animal charity

The Animal Antiks charity in North Marston is set to benefit from a £2,500 grant from Bucks Freemasons.

The Bucks Masonic Centenary Fund (BMCF) gave the charity the money, which has been spent on the installation of new gates at the facility which will enable a fully flexible layout and permit service users to access all the different animals even in wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Animal Antiks in North Marston

As well as this, the gates will be fitted with baseboards which will help maintain high hygiene standards by containing straw and animal waste, keeping access walkways clean.

Animal Antiks operates an alternative day provision based on a 230-acre working farm in North Marston, near Buckingham.

It welcomes and supports children and adults who are experiencing various challenges in their lives.

This can include physical and mental health difficulties, difficulties accessing mainstream education or being at risk of school exclusion or experiencing social isolation and exclusion.

It supports around 50 people a week and caters for all ages - with their youngest being 5 and their eldest in her 50's. Some just attend for a couple of hours a week, whilst others attend full time and carry out their education onsite.

Secretary of the BMCF Andrew Hough visited the charity recently to see the difference the new gates had made for those with mobility and motor skills issues.

He enjoyed his visit helping to muck-out and feed some of the animals.