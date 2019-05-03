Freemasons visit Buckingham Youth Centre to look at revamped facilities

A representative from Bucks Masonic Charitable Fund visited Buckingham Youth Centre recently to look at the club's new facilities.

Andrew Hough visited the centre to look at the new kitchen and flooring which was installed courtesy of a grant of £3500 from the charitable fund.

Katie Cleminson (deputy youth club leader) and John Barnett (director/trustee) outside Buckingham Youth Centre

The youth centre previously suffered a burst pipe which flooded several rooms and damaged the kitchen facilities beyond repair causing it to close temporarily.

Andrew was welcomed by Katie Cleminson (deputy youth club leader) and John Barnett (director/trustee) who gave him a tour of the centre and showed how the Bucks Freemasons donation had helped.

Buckingham Youth Centre, which was named as Action 4 Youth's organisation of the year in 2018 provides a safe place for young people between the ages of 11 and 19 to socialise, play sports and learn new skills.

Additionally, the centre provides work experience, Duke of Edinburgh placements and training and mentoring to young leaders.

The centre on London Road is also used by a variety of groups including Young Carers and Clearly Speaking and the new kitchen facilities mean the teaching of cooking skills to young people with autism and aspergers can continue.

The youth centre team hope the new kitchen will make the facility more attractive for groups to hire.