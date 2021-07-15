Friday July 16: Molly's community cafe donating all profits today to hospice charity

A community cafe in Steeple Claydon is donating all profits made tomorrow (July 16) to the Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Molly’s, in West Street, is expecting “a whole bunch of residents” along with representatives of the Aylesbury-based charity to enjoy tasty treats.

The cafe will also be donating money from all of its fundraising in July to the worthy cause.

Molly's Community Cafe at Steeple Claydon

Director Dennis Gotts said: “The cafe is a Community Interest Company (not for profit organisation) supporting worthy causes in and around Steeple Claydon.

“On Friday, July 16, in liaison with Florence Nightingale Hospice, we are donating profits and other money raised through various sources, such as a raffle, to the hospice.”