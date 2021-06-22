Friends of Buckingham Library donate Modern Classics selection

The Friends of Buckingham Library have presented a set of new books to the library under the general heading of 'Modern Classics'.

The selection includes books by a wide range of well-known writers including Agatha Christie, Graham Greene, Iris Murdoch, John Le Carré, Pat Barker, Neil Gaiman, Khaled Hosseini, Stephen King and Philip Pullman.

Roger Edwards, chair of the Friends of Buckingham Library, said: “Libraries are a vital community resource and we are very fortunate to have a brilliant library in Buckingham which, in normal times, is vibrant and busy and welcoming to people of all ages and backgrounds.

From left: Roger Edwards, chair of the Friends of Buckingham Library, Friends committee members Mike Smith and Ruth Newell, Alison Cameron, manager of the University of Buckingham Bookshop, library manager Pam Gowen and customer services officer Sue Duhig

"It will be great when people can get back to using the library not just to borrow books such as these but to use the computers, to read the newspapers, to do research, to take part in a knit and natter group or one of the many activities for children or any of the other myriad events that take place in Buckingham Library.”

The collection of 28 books were supplied at cost price by the University of Buckingham Bookshop, which is based in the university’s Vinson Building on Hunter Street.

Mr Edwards thanked bookshop manager Alison Cameron for her generous support and urged everyone to "support your local bookshop”.