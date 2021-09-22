From shop assistants and drivers to pianists and projectionists, Buckingham needs your skills as a volunteer

Are you interested in helping your community?

Buckingham has a large number of community groups - each powered by a small army of volunteers.

Whether you want to help people with transport, provide fun and support for young carers, play piano for the panto, greet museum visitors or become a cinema projectionist, there's a community group in Buckingham that would love your help.

YC2 founder Margo Jackson at Celebrate Buckingham Day

At this year’s Celebrate Buckingham Day, Buckingham Town Council filmed interviews with eight different community groups about their opportunities to volunteer in Buckingham, and the results have been shared online here.

The video features on the town council's new web page promoting and supporting local community groups. On it, groups have the chance to recruit volunteers free of charge, share what they’re doing and apply for grants.

Chair of the town council's Communications Strategy Working Group, Jon Harvey, said: “Volunteering is the lifeblood of our town.

"This has been even more apparent during the last few months when many, many people stepped forward to help their neighbours, strangers and the wider community as we all faced extraordinary and difficult times together.

Richard Watkins demonstrates CPR for Buckingham AED Group at Celebrate Buckingham Day

"Your town council is committed to doing all that we can to nurture, support and develop volunteering in our town.

"We keep track of local organisations that need volunteers and endeavour to connect people’s desires to ‘do something for others’ with those organisations that need willing volunteers.

"Don’t forget, research shows that volunteering has a positive effect on our mental health and wellbeing. Volunteering is good for everyone - the volunteers, the people benefitting from the work and our whole community."

The following Buckingham groups featured in the video are looking for volunteers.

Buckingham Community Pantomime urgently needs a pianist, as well as people for a number of other roles, including set builders and painters, costume makers, actors, backstage staff, hair and make-up people and chaperones for children.

Bux and Oxon Rescue Group, which provides safe transport help when requested by Buckinghamshire Council’s Emergency Planning Team, for example in bad weather, needs willing drivers with 4x4s

Buckingham AED Project needs help with fundraising to support the project

Buckingham's independent cinema, The Film Place, has volunteer roles available for projectionists and general helpers. Your commitment can be very flexible.

The Old Gaol Museum requires volunteers for the museum shop and general assistance.

Buckingham Volunteer Car Service is looking for willing drivers to take patients to and from hospital appointments.

Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers (YC2), a social club for young carers aged six to 18, is looking for people with skills they can share and teach to the young carers, from sports to crafts, as well as people who can offer emotional support.