Fun and games for kids at Buckingham Summer Club

Having fun at Buckingham Summer Club

More than 50 children enjoyed fun and games during two sessions of Buckingham Summer Club at Lace Hill on Friday.

Sharon Crossman, who founded the event with Jill Townsend two years ago, said: “We had amazing support from 15 volunteers, with additional activities provided by Buckingham Stagecoach, Stowe House, the National Trust and the Children’s Centre.

Among those enjoying themselves was Buckingham MP Greg Smith’s four-year-old son.

Mr Smith said: “He had a wonderful time. There was a fantastic array of activities for children – thank you so much to the organisers for putting it on.

“My son enjoyed colouring, Lego, basketball, model making and skittles.

“With fewer activities than usual this summer it‘s been harder for parents to keep the little ones occupied.

“Schemes like this are loved by children and give parents a chance to go to work or relax.

“Many families have had a shorter or no holiday this year so projects like this provide a welcome break for some families.”