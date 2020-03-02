Funding page for Aylesbury man requiring life-saving surgery in Australia

A man from Aylesbury who now lives in Australia was diagnosed with a severe brain tumour last month and now requires expensive life-saving surgery.

Christopher Hatton's condition is deteriorating rapidly. His friends and family, including wife Amy and one-year-old daughter Maisy are now asking for donations so he can get urgent surgery to remove the tumour which will hopefully save his life.

Christopher in hospital with daughter Maisy

Christopher was admitted to hospital with severe vertigo, dizziness and nausea in January. An MRI unfortunately revealed he had a brain tumour on his cerebellum.

Although they were told that the tumour was inoperable, there is hope. A Sydney neurosurgeon has offered to perform surgery on Christopher to remove his tumour. However, the cost of an air ambulance to transfer him and the cost of surgery is around $150,000.

Christopher's family have set up a Go Fund Me page, which in just three hours reached the $17,000 mark.

They said: “We gratefully ask you to donate any amount at all that you can to help Christopher receive treatment. That money you would normally spend on a meal in a restaurant, a food shop or a tank of petrol could be the difference between you helping save someone’s life.”

Christopher with wife Amy and daughter Maisy

All funds will go directly to Christopher and his family for treatment and recovery. Please visit the following link to make a donation: Christopher Hatton Go Fund Me