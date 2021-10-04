A Milton Keynes garden centre is on hunt is on for Santa and his elves to work in the store this festive season.

The Fenny Stratford store has a host of events and experiences on its 2021 Christmas calendar, and suitable candidates are being called on to fill the roles of Santa and his elves.

Dobbies is looking for people who love the spirit of Christmas to take on the characters, bringing the magic of Christmas to life for customers. As well as working in the Grotto, and at Santa Paws, Santa will meet with family groups at Dobbies’ festive breakfast events.

Santa's Grotto at Dobbies

New for 2021 at 50 stores across the UK, including Milton Keynes, will be Quiet Grottos, in partnership with Autism Together, supporting children with additional needs to enjoy a visit with Santa.

Dobbies events manager Sarah Murray said: “At Dobbies, we are committed to delivering memorable Christmas experiences, and the role of Santa is vital to this.

"It’s a perfect role for enthusiastic individuals who love the spirit of Christmas and want to ensure family visits to our Milton Keynes store is perfect.”

Applicants are invited for the roles of Santa and elves, with full training provided for those appointed.

This year, Santa School has gone digital and successful applicants will be able to immerse themselves in all things Christmas with Dobbies’ new online learning platform.

Following the online course, the new team members will come into the store for the store-specific side of the training, including walk-rounds, Grotto familiarisation and store procedures.

Charity Autism Together will give support on the skills required for autism-friendly sessions.