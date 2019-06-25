Gawcott teenager raises more than £1,000 for the Alzheimer's Society in memory of her grandfather

A teenager from Gawcott has raised more than £1,000 in aid of the Alzheimer's Society after her grandfather died from the condition.

Sabrina Jayne-Harper, 17, lost her grandfather David to the condition last August and decided she would like to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society in his memory.

David, a former managing director of Wipac Ltd, a lighting manufacturer based in Buckingham, died after a two year battle with the illness.

Sabrina-Jayne set herself an initial fundraising target of £1,000 which she recently surpassed.

She held various events include an afternoon tea party at the family home in May which raised just over £300.

Other events included a music concert featuring the pupils of her sister Samantha-Clare’s music school.

Sabrina-Jayne also held a mufti day and bake sale at her school Sir Thomas Fremantle in Winslow in May.

Her fundraising concluded a fortnight ago when she ran a stall at the village fete in Gawcott.

Sabrina-Jayne's current fundraising total stands at £1,200 and you can view her Just Giving page here